Asian Games: Smriti Mandhana-led Team India advance to semifinal after rain plays spoilsport in Hangzhou

The Indian women’s team has advanced to the semifinals of the Asian Games after rain played spoilsport in their contest against Malaysia women’s team on Thursday, September 21. After ending their innings at 173/2, Malaysia’s innings did not get going as rain played spoilsport. The officials then consulted both the captains as there was no sign of improvement in the weather and conditions. Ultimately, the contest was called off and India advanced to the last four courtesy of being the higher-seeded team at the Asian Games.

Playing in their first match, the Indian team received a bye for the initial phase and directly entered the quarterfinals of the Asian Games. Led by Smriti Mandhana in the absence of suspended skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the India team was asked to bat first after Malaysia won the toss. Shafali Verma smashed 67 runs off 39 deliveries to set the pace while she suffered a reported injury scare.

The Indian team initially lost skipper Mandhana for 27 in the powerplay, but it was Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali who laid the foundation for a big score. Jemimah remained unbeaten on 47 and stitched an 86-run stand for the second wicket with Shafali before the latter was dismissed. Richa Ghosh would then join hands with Jemimah as they helped India reach 173/2 in the 20 overs.

Earlier, rain had interrupted the Indian innings and was the feature again in Malaysia’s innings as well. Having started the innings, the play was halted again in the first over with the score 1-0 in two balls. The drizzle continued after that, forcing the match to be called off.

Technically the march ended in a draw due to uneven playing conditions while India advanced for being the higher seed.

India will next take the field on Sunday in the semifinal clash with an eye on the gold medal contest. Interestingly, India’s progress into the next round guarantees regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to participate in the Asian Games, as she will either play in the gold medal match (if India win the semifinal) or the bronze medal match (if India lose in the semifinal). She was initially suspended for two games by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for abrupt behaviour during the Bangladesh tour.

