/Asia Cup Final: Haris Rauf smiles and consoles PAK fan who screams ‘We want revenge against India’ in viral video

Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf was recently in the news for making controversial ‘war-related’ gestures during his team’s Super Four match against arch-rivals India in Dubai. Although the BCCI filed an official complaint with the ICC against him for his uncalled-for and insensitive gestures, Rauf returns to headlining social media following another viral video involving him. Unlike how he reacted to fans in attendance previously, Rauf smiled, consoled and even gave flying kisses to a fan (wearing a Pakistani jersey) who was screaming, ‘We want revenge; won’t spare India,' referring to Pakistan-India's first-ever Asia Cup final.

Pakistan reached the Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh in their last Super Four tie in Dubai by 11 runs, setting up a third face-off with India in this tournament alone on Sunday. Ironically, the arch-rivals will meet for the first time in the Asia Cup final.

After the game, in which Rauf returned with three wickets, helping Pakistan beat Bangladesh to clinch a crucial win, he was seen sharing winning moments with the fans while shaking their hands. As he was doing that, a fan clutched his hand and screamed, ‘We want revenge; won’t spare India,’ with Rauf humbly smiling and consoling him.



Watch Video –

What happened earlier?

Against the Men in Blue in a Super Four tie in Dubai, the Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma took Rauf to the cleaners, smashing him for fours in his first over in the Powerplay. Following a short-arm jab by Gill on Rauf’s last delivery of his first over, the Pakistani ace quick got into an ugly verbal brawl with Abhishek, who was standing at the other end. The umpires intervened to separate the two, with India’s Abhishek unleashing an attack on the opposition shortly after that. His match-winning 74 off 39 balls helped India beat Pakistan for the second time in this continental tournament.

