Asia Cup 2025: India-Pakistan match a high probability? Here's what UAE official said on 'mother of all clashes'

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads since the terrorist attack on Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in April, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed. Following that, the two nations' cricketing relations have also plummeted. Recently, two World Championship of Legends (WCL) matches between the two countries were cancelled as the India Champions players refused to play against their Pakistani counterparts. Likewise, the fate of the upcoming Asia Cup match between Pakistan and India also remains uncertain.

Pakistan and India are set to lock horns in Dubai on September 14, with chances of both teams meeting in the Super 4s round and the final. With only a bit more than a month to go for the start of the tournament, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed has said that chances are slim that the two sides would not play against one another in the Asia Cup.

"While I cannot give a formal guarantee, there is no risk of Pakistan and India not playing. The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where India refused to play against Pakistan in both the league stage and semi-final," Subhan Ahmed was quoted saying to the reporters.

