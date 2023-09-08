Asia Cup 2023: Former Pak pacer heaps praise on Shaheen Afridi, says 'one of the best fast bowlers in world'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on compatriot Shaheen Shah Afridi as the pacer continues to impress in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Afridi has scalped seven wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup while helping Pakistan to a perfect start in the group stage and the Super Four. He has been influential in taking Pakistan to No.1 in the ICC ODI team rankings and will be in top form as his side prepares to face India on Sunday, September 10.

Akhtar praises Shaheen Afridi

“One of the best fast bowlers in the world right now, I would say, is Shaheen Shah Afridi. He is at the top of his career right now. Haris Rauf has the same mindset again to take wickets. Even Shaheen Shah has the same mindset,” Shoaib was quoted as saying during a virtual press conference organized by Star Sports.

Pakistan have a formidable bowling attack that comprises Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf who have also impressed in spells for the nation. In the first meeting with India last Saturday, Afridi scalped three wickets while he ended with four against Nepal. According to him, Shaheen has been in great form and enjoying the form of his life.

“I am very happy that Pakistan is able to produce such fast bowlers over and over again. I don’t know what the reason is. First, there used to be a lot of fast bowlers from Punjab. Now, there is one from Rawalpindi, and two are Pathans. And the Pathans are very, very rugged and tough. So, this pace battery reminds me of the old days.”

India vs Pakistan on Sunday

Pakistan were at their fluent best with the ball in the group stage meeting as they attempted to beat India for the sixth time in the tournament. However, the contest was called off due to rain. Sunday’s clash will be the 15th meeting between the sides at the continental event with India leading 7-5 in the head-to-head tally. India qualified for the Super Four after beating Nepal by 10 wickets in a rain-curtailed contest while Pakistan beat the same opposition by 238 runs. The superior net run rate saw the co-hosts qualify as group winners for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

