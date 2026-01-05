Ashes 2025-26: Stokes-Labuschagne get into heated exchange on day 2 of Sydney Test | WATCH

The Ashes is drawing to a close with two days done in ongoing last Test in Sydney. The banter between Australia and England players, however, refuses to calm down with the latest incident involving English skipper Ben Stokes and homeboy Marnus Labuschagne. Towards the end of day 2 (Jan 5), Stokes and Labuschagne were seen in an animated exchange which eventually ended with Stokes dismissing Labuschagne. Australia, nonetheless, were in a strong position at 166/2 with Travis Head batting at 91 in reply to England's 384 in the first innings.

Stokes-Labuschagne heated exchange on day 2 of Sydney Test

The moment came when Stokes was hit for two boundaries in 29th over of Aussie innings by Head. The origin of the altercation is not clear but Stokes appeared to use the 'F' word while walking back to his fielding position. He then came back and put his arm around Labuschagne with umpires also involved in the matter. Have a look at the video below:

Stokes, however, had the last laugh as he dismissed Labushchagne, batting at 48, when he chased a wide ball and gave a catch to Jacob Bethell in gully. Not words followed after that.

What did the former players say?

Speaking on the incident, former Australia player Adam Gilchrist said on Kayo sports: "It just got a bit heated, maybe [because] it's the fifth Test and maybe everyone is getting a bit tired. It looked like it was done and dusted after a bit of backchat, but something caught Stokes' attention and he goes back to Marnus and actually puts his arm around him. I don't know whether that was trying to defuse the situation, but it still looked like it was pretty heated. Should you be touching an opposition player in any fashion?"