Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon talks about England all-rounder Moeen Ali's injury

England all-rounder Moeen Ali received a pleasant surprise earlier this month when he was picked for the first Ashes Test. Moeen, who did not play Test cricket for nearly two years, was named in the playing XI for the opening Test against Australia. But the comeback has not been quite a smooth one for him. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) code of conduct. The 36-year-old was handed a fine for using drying spray to his finger. It was understood that he had done this without seeking prior approval from the on-field umpires. It is now being learnt he is facing a serious finger injury threat in the ongoing Test. With seven wickets to pick on the final day of the encounter, Moeen’s injury is undoubtedly a deadly blow for the hosts. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon talked about the matter during the press conference yesterday.

What did Lyon say?

"It's massive, to be honest with you, I actually sitting here have a lot of sympathy for Moeen. Not coming off any red-ball cricket for two years and was thrown into bowling a lot of overs. The best way I can probably sum it up, and it will probably sound weird, is a singer losing their vocals but expecting to go out and put a concert on," Nathan Lyon said in the post-match presser. Expressing his sympathy for Moeen, the ace Aussie spinner explained why it is tough to grip the ball as finger spinners. But when asked to offer a piece advice to the English cricketer, Lyon said, "I don't have to tell you what I do in my hotel room. We'll leave it at that."

Moeen Ali’s performance