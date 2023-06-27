Ashes 2023: Ian Chappell takes dig at England legend Botham before Lord's Test, says 'his commentary is worst'

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has taken a big dig at England legend Ian Botham as the age-old feud between the two continued before the start of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Hosts England, trailing 0-1 in the Ashes are all set to take on the Aussies on Wednesday, June 28 where both Chappell and Botham will be commentators. According to Chappell, Botham’s commentary is the worst he has heard. Chappell-Botham feud continues “I’ve had mates say ‘why don’t you just make up’ and I say ‘well, firstly, if he wants to apologise for the lies he has told I would accept that, but why would I make up and be friends with a guy who I have nothing in common with, I think his commentary is the worst of the long term commentators, I have no interest in his interests and I have nothing to talk to him about,” Chappell was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

The two have a long history with their first collision taking place off the field in 1977 when they collided in a bar when England were Down Under. The Channel 9 documentary “The Longest Feud” is where Chappell opened up on the incident. The reported incident took place at the Hilton Hotel in Melbourne where Botham tried to hit Chappell with a broken glass.

“When he put the beer glass to my face and said ‘I’ll cut you from ear to ear,’ we were actually playing against each other the next day, because I was playing for North Melbourne in club cricket.”

“I said to him, ‘mate, if you cut me with a beer glass it will confirm what I already think of you, that you are a coward, but if you cut me with a cricket ball tomorrow that would mean something. But the ball had better bounce first because if you do it with a full toss, if I am capable, I am coming down your end and I will hit you over the head with the bat,” he added.

ALSO READ | Not India vs Pakistan! Muttiah Muralitharan names the match he is looking forward to in ODI World Cup Drama at Ashes 2023 Apart from the off-field drama, the on-field drama has also gained attention as Australia won the Edgbaston contest narrowly. Needing two wickets in the final hour to win the first Test on Day 5, England were unable to get over the line and handed the initiative to Australia. Pat Cummins and Co were at their fluent best as they won by two wickets dramatically.

As a result, the Aussies will enter the second Ashes Test with their noses in front as Pat Cummins’ men look to retain the Ashes. England have not won the Ashes since 2015 while it is not since 2011 that an away side has won the Ashes.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE