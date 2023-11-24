Argentina World Cup winning star Angel di Maria to call time on illustrious career after 2024 Copa America
Story highlights
Argentina World Cup winner and former Real Madrid star Angel di Maria has confirmed his retirement plans as he will step away from the national setup after the 2024 Copa America in the USA. Di Maria has won all the distinguished honours in the game and helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he scored in the final while also earning a penalty in their win over France in Qatar. He was also part of the 2021 Copa America-winning Argentina side where he scored in the final for their first win in 28 years.
Di Maria to call time
"The Copa America will be the last time I wear the Argentine shirt, with all the pain of the soul and feeling a lump in my throat I say goodbye to the most beautiful thing that happened to me in my career, dress it, sweat it and FEEL it with all my pride," Di Maria wrote on Instagram.
