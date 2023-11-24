Argentina World Cup winning star Angel di Maria to call time on illustrious career after 2024 Copa America

Argentina World Cup winner and former Real Madrid star Angel di Maria has confirmed his retirement plans as he will step away from the national setup after the 2024 Copa America in the USA. Di Maria has won all the distinguished honours in the game and helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he scored in the final while also earning a penalty in their win over France in Qatar. He was also part of the 2021 Copa America-winning Argentina side where he scored in the final for their first win in 28 years.