ugc_banner
Live Now

LIVE Coverage | FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France, Argentina wins, India's Modi shares congratulatory message

WION Web Team
Doha, QatarUpdated: Dec 18, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

FIFA live updates Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Les Bleus gave it their all but fell short on penalties

Argentina has won the Qatar World Cup 2022 to lift the World Cup trophy for the third time. This is the first time in a long time that a South American country has won the title. Argentina last won the World Cup in 1986, defeating Germany to claim its second title in three tournaments. That team was led by Diego Maradona, widely regarded as Argentina's greatest player. Argentina has come close to winning the World Cup twice since 1986, reaching the finals in 1990 and 2014. In both cases, Germany prevented Argentina from winning another championship.

Follow FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France live updates here:

18 Dec 2022, 11:51 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: India's Modi congratulates Argentina
×
×

 

18 Dec 2022, 11:50 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Macron seen consoling Mbappe
×

 

18 Dec 2022, 11:45 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2022 updates: Lionel Messi's last dance on the World Cup stage

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match ended 3-3 at the end of two-quarters of extra time at the Lusail International Stadium in front of a majority Argentine crowd that never once let its voice down.

Click here to read the full story

18 Dec 2022, 11:28 PM (IST)
Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy for the third time

The burden of expectation must have been enormous, but Argentina wins this incredible, dramatic final with another fine penalty.

18 Dec 2022, 10:59 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Argentina take the lead 3-2

Messi comes to the rescue! The most precious goal of the tournament! 

18 Dec 2022, 10:50 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: France fully fired up!

Much better posture of France. Look at how fired up they are. They now have pressure and energy all over the pitch. They appear to be the most likely to finalise this in extra time.

18 Dec 2022, 10:35 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: The match goes into 30 minutes extra time

This World Cup final goes into extra time after a chaotic final 20 minutes. The 90-minute period concludes with France repelling a final Argentina attack. Don't worry, there's still at least 30 minutes of this gripping, thrilling, stunning, jaw-dropping finale left.

18 Dec 2022, 10:27 PM (IST)
FIFA live updates: Kylian Mbappe wants to win everything on his own

Kylian Mbappe wants to win everything on his own! He charges forward and fires a shot that deflects and goes over.

18 Dec 2022, 10:15 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: France's stunning comeback!

All it took were 97 seconds for Mbappe to demolish Argentina's 2-0 lead. What a stunning comeback from France.

18 Dec 2022, 10:01 PM (IST)
World Cup live updates: Argentina continue to dominate the second half!

So far in the second half, it has been a similar story. Argentina continues to have the majority of possession and appears to be the more dangerous side. With 30 minutes of normal time remaining, France is running out of time to turn this final around.

18 Dec 2022, 9:36 PM (IST)
FIFA Live updates: Turtle makes the prediction

Social media is also inundated with FIFA World Cup final predictions by dogs, cats and fish. Several videos have been making rounds on the internet showing animals making FIFA World Cup predictions in their own way. In one compiled video shared on Twitter, dogs, cats, eagles and turtles can be seen making choices for the anticipated winners of the World’s largest football tournament.

×

 

18 Dec 2022, 9:26 PM (IST)
Messi makes a world record

Lionel Messi is the first player in World Cup history to score in all five stages of the tournament in a single edition: group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final.

18 Dec 2022, 9:22 PM (IST)
Musk is attending the grand finale!

Elon Musk is in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium. "At World Cup right now," Musk, 51, tweeted, along with a 6-second clip from the finale's opening ceremony.

×

 

18 Dec 2022, 9:14 PM (IST)
World Cup live updates: France makes 2 changes before the break

France is making two substitutions before the break. Ousmane Demebele and Olivier Giroud are sent off the ground. Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani have joined the fray

18 Dec 2022, 9:08 PM (IST)
Argentina! Argentina! Argentina! Score: Argentina 2-0 France

A magnificent one from Di Maria! Argentina has destroyed France now!! Argentina is in charge of the show. Hugo Lloris of France has conceded twice and faced three shots on target.

18 Dec 2022, 9:04 PM (IST)
Dembele is experiencing a nightmare!!

Dembele is experiencing a nightmare. His first touch in this game went out of play, he gave away the penalty, and he continues to lose the ball.

18 Dec 2022, 8:56 PM (IST)
First goal of the match. Score: Argentina 1-0 France

Dembele's foolish move. Look at Messi's concentration; the coolest man on the ground. Argentina has been the superior team and deserves to be in first place.

18 Dec 2022, 8:50 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live: Argentina dominate

Argentina has made an excellent start. It only seems a matter of time before they break the deadlock here. France simply appears sluggish in this game. The touch isn't quite there yet, and they'll no doubt work their way into this game, but it's been a slow start for them.

 

18 Dec 2022, 8:39 PM (IST)
World Cup live updates: France making a lot of mistakes

France has not shown the best performance so far! Argentina has been the dominating side in the first 10 minutes! Kudos to the Messi's team! CALM DOWN France!

18 Dec 2022, 8:30 PM (IST)
World Cup live: Argentina make a late change to their starting XI

Argentina has made a late substitution, with Marcos Acuna being replaced by Nicolas Tagliafico for the World Cup final against France. Acuna, who was suspended for the semi-final victory over Croatia, was expected to be part of Lionel Scaloni's squad for the crucial match. However, the 44-year-old has had to make a late substitution, with Tagliafico coming in.

18 Dec 2022, 8:07 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Catch live action in 20 mins

The final showdown will be LIVE in 20 minutes. This will be the last World Cup match of Messi's career. As per predictions, Argentina will register a narrow 2-1 victory over France in today's match.

×

 

18 Dec 2022, 7:53 PM (IST)
Stunning images surfacing from the Lusail iconic stadium
×

 

18 Dec 2022, 7:52 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Final playing XI

Argentina XI (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister; Di María, Messi, Álvarez
France XI (4-3-3): Lloris; Koundé, Varane, Upamecano, Hernandez; Griezmann, Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Giroud, Mbappé

18 Dec 2022, 7:38 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup match live updates: The match can be seen live on YouTube in MENA region

The World is ready for the final clash of the Qatar FIFA World Cup between France and Argentina on Sunday. The match starts at 8:30 PM IST and will be played at the Lusail stadium. On this special occasion, the BeIN sports channel of the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA) has announced to Livestream the grand finale on YouTube also. This will be the first time that a FIFA match will be telecasted live on YouTube. Mohammad Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA said: “The final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 this Sunday will be a historic occasion for football, for the Arab World, and for beIN. For this reason, we are determined to make sure it is available to as many people who want to watch it as possible. We started this tournament promising to provide an unrivalled viewing experience to football fans across the region and, with billions of people having tuned in so far, we can safely say we have succeeded in doing that”.

18 Dec 2022, 7:26 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Argentina welcomes back Di Maria

Argentina welcomes back Di Maria. Tagliafico replaces Acuna in the starting lineup after a strong performance against Croatia. It's a similar lineup to the one he used against Poland, who used a midblock similar to France's. Di Maria and Alvarez are likely to stay wide, with Messi drifting down the middle.
Deschamps' predictable XI: Rabiot and Upamecano have recovered from illness, and Giroud and Varane's reported fitness concerns have been dispelled. The key matchup will be between Enzo Fernandez and Antoine Griezmann, with the former tasked with dealing with France's 'shadow forward' whenever they break.

18 Dec 2022, 6:54 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Closing ceremony begins

The stage is set for the final showdown of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Stadium of Qatar. The match will be played between Argentina and France, after the closing ceremony of the world’s largest sports tournament is over.  The match will be played at 8:30 PM IST, while the closing ceremony will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The ceremony will be 15 minutes long and is themed “A night to remember.” Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is expected to perform at the event. “The final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music,” FIFA said in a statement.

18 Dec 2022, 6:20 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Digital viewers overtake TV for first time in India

FIFA World Cup: Digital viewers surpass TV for the first time, with JioCinema reaching 100 million viewers. The FIFA World Cup 2022, which is being broadcast live for free on JioCinema, a Viacom 18 app, has become the most engaged and viewed FIFA World Cup in India's history.

18 Dec 2022, 6:10 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Two final matches where penalty shootout round decided the winner

Italy was always on one side of a penalty shoot-out in the World Cup: they lost one against Brazil in 2006 and won one against France in 1994.

18 Dec 2022, 5:37 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Nora Fatehi to perform at the FIFA closing ceremony

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi will perform at the FIFA closing ceremony. Previously, she has also performed in FIFA World’s Cup opening ceremony as well as the FIFA Fan festival. During her previous performances, Nora had successfully stolen the show with her breath-taking dance steps on Bollywood music, including ‘O Saki Saki’ and FIFA’s official song “Light the Sky’.
Click here to read more about the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony. 

18 Dec 2022, 5:00 PM (IST)
World Cup live updates: Fans perform special yagnas for favourite teams

Lionel Messi and Argentina fever has gripped the entire world ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France. While large placards, flexes, and cutouts are the norm, some diehard fans in West Bengal have gone a step further by performing special yagnas for their favourite teams and stars.

18 Dec 2022, 4:20 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup final match live updates: Match prediction

Lionel Messi has skillfully played his role as Argentina's captain ahead of the 2022 World Cup. The South American champions have rallied around their talisman and have proven to be a particularly difficult foe to overcome. Argentina, led by Messi, are expected to win a narrow victory over France in this weekend's highly anticipated World Cup final.

Prediction: Argentina to win the match against France 2-1.

18 Dec 2022, 3:44 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: Argentina vs France match preview

Both Argentina and France will look forward to lifting the World Cup trophy for the third time in World Cup history. France is still the favourite to win this year's FIFA World Cup, and they've made the most of their stellar squad throughout the competition. Les Bleus were fairly comfortable in their 2-0 semifinal victory over Morocco and will be looking for a similar result in the final. Argentina, on the other hand, has been on an inspired run at the World Cup, led by Lionel Messi. The Albiceleste are on the verge of ending their 36-year World Cup drought and will rely on their talisman once more this weekend.

18 Dec 2022, 3:43 PM (IST)
Where can we watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France?

For the fans based out in India, they can watch FIFA World Cup 2022 final live streaming apps, Argentina vs France live on TV on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels, while those who wish to stream online can enjoy watching the clash on JioCinema app.

18 Dec 2022, 3:39 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup live updates: FIFA World Cup final Argentina vs France head to head

Both Argentina and France have met 13 times in the past across all competitions; at the FIFA World Cups, this will be their fourth meeting. While Argentina lost their last encounter against France in 2018, they were victorious over Les Bleus on the first two occasions.