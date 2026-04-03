/April Fools' Day prank gone wrong: Wizards apologise for $10k half-court shot stunt

The Washington Wizards, the team dead last in the Eastern Conference with 17-59 win-loss record, found another reason to offend the fans, whatever is left of them. The latest episode happened on April Fools' day when the Wizards threw a $10k half-court shot challenge only to fool the fans. After getting a lot of heat from online, the Wizards have apologized in a statement issued, calling the prank a scripted skit with all parties involved already aware of it. But the question remains: Was it really necessary to try and fool the fans who came to watch a 17-win team?

What was Washington Wizards' April Fools' day prank?

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During the Wednesday (Apr 1) night game at Capital One Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Wizards brought on three fans for a half-court shot blindfolded. The winner of the challenge was promised a $10,000 cheque. All the three fans failed but the Wizards pretended that the last fans made the shot and hyped him, even presenting him with the ceremonial cheque, only to reveal later that it was a prank. Have a look at the video below:

What was Washington Wizards' April Fools' day prank?

During the Wednesday (Apr 1) night game at Capital One Arena against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Wizards brought on three fans for a half-court shot blindfolded. The winner of the challenge was promised a $10,000 cheque. All the three fans failed but the Wizards pretended that the last fans made the shot and hyped him, even presenting him with the ceremonial cheque, only to reveal later that it was a prank. Have a look at the video below:

Criticism follows and comes the apology from the Wizards

To do this to a fan that chose to come see a 17-win team is unhinged," the Atlantic's contributing reported Jemele Hill wrote on X in response to the challenge.

"This is so on-brand for the Wizards season," added former NFL executive turned analyst Andrew Brandt. "Finding new ways to offend their (few) fans."