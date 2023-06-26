'Anyone can make a comeback,' BCCI source on Cheteshwar Pujara after WI tour snubbing

India squad for upcoming tour of West Indies has created a lot of stir. While the fans and experts aren't happy with snubbing of youngster Sarfaraz Khan, dropping Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't gone well with them too.

Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, has been made the vice-captain of the Test team again. At least for the upcoming tour. Notably, Rahane wasn't in scheme of things for about an year and a half but made a comeback for the WTC Final 2023.

Speaking on the issue of dropping Pujara, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source, however, has said that the senior batter can still make a comeback.

"If Ajinkya Rahane cane be made vice-captain of the Test team after being out for 15 months before WTC final, anyone can make a comeback. The doors aren't closed on any senior player. It's just that you need to start transitioning somewhere. The selectors don't want a situation where all seniors quit the scene in one go and we don't have anyone experienced left in the dressing room," a BCCI source while speaking to media outlet Time of India.

Pujara has played 103 matches for India in whites and has scored 7,195 runs. He has scored those runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 hundreds and 35 fifties. Sunil Gavaskar, one of the former cricketers with whom the decision to drop Pujara didn't go well, said that Pujara has been the victim of other batters’ failures.

"Why has he been dropped? Why has he been made the scapegoat for our batting failures. He has been a loyal servant of Indian cricket. A loyal and quiet servant. A loyal and quiet achiever. But because he does not have millions of followers on platforms who will make a noise in case he gets dropped, you drop him. That is something beyond understanding. What is the criteria of dropping him and keeping the others who failed? I do not know because nowadays, there is no media interaction with the selection committee chairman," Gavaskar had said

