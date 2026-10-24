/Major injury blow for South Africa as Anrich Nortje ruled out of Cape Town Test

South Africa has dealt a major blow ahead of the series decider in Cape Town as their ace pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third Test with a groin injury. The hosts have not named his replacement.

The right-arm pacer left the field midway through the fourth over in the first session on day four of the second Test, indicating his untimely exit from the squad for the remainder of the match. Returning to red-ball cricket for the first time in over three years, Nortje featured in the first Test in Durban, leading the pace attack in Kagiso Rabada’s absence. He bowled 40 overs in that match and picked up two wickets in both innings.



Coming off well from the first Test, Nortje retained his place in the XI for the second Test despite Rabada’s anticipated return, but suffered a blow, leaving Proteas a bowler short for the rest of the match. South Africa, however, got the job done without him and won the rain-hit match at St George's Park in Gqeberha by an innings and 31 runs.

In Nortje’s absence, South Africa has three pacers to choose from, including Gerald Coetzee, who has not played a Test in nearly two years, all-rounder Corbin Bosch and local hero Dane Paterson.



Should they choose to pick a spinner instead, South Africa have Senuran Muthusamy waiting in the wings for his chance. The hosts are expected to retain the rest of the players for the final Test, which starts on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Bavuma Shines in Gqeberha Test

Captain Temba Bavuma led from the front, reviving South Africa’s early collapse in the first innings. After rain halted proceedings on the first two days with only little cricket possible, Bavuma held one end, and with Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer adding valuable contributions, South Africa posted 425/6 dec in the first innings.



Jansen returned to haunt the Aussies but this time with the ball in hand by picking up five wickets for 33. Two wickets each to Wiaan Mulder and Rabada folded Australia for a mere 99 in reply, and enforced the follow-on.

