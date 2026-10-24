/IPL 2027: Kieron Pollard replaces Jayawardene as new head coach of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Kieron Pollard as their new head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene, ahead of IPL 2027. Pollard is one of MI’s greatest players, having played 13 seasons from 2010 to 2022. He scored 3,412 runs in 189 games and picked up 69 wickets. Pollard has won five IPL titles with the Mumbai franchise: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Since retiring as an IPL player, Pollard served as Mumbai's batting coach.

Pollard’s elevation from batting coach to head coach highlights his deep association with the franchise, as he echoed those sentiments upon being offered the new role.



"It is an honour to take on the role of head coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me," Pollard said in an MI statement.



"Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold," Pollard said. "I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team's legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate."

Since last winning an IPL title in 2020, Mumbai Indians have struggled to replicate their dominant run of the previous decade. The joint-most successful IPL team reached the playoffs twice in the past six seasons, in 2023 and 2025, but finished 10th and ninth in 2024 and 2026, respectively.



"Pollard joined Mumbai Indians as a young 22-year-old and, over the past sixteen years, has become an integral part of our family," MI co-owner Nita Ambani said. "As a player, he gave us many unforgettable moments, and as a coach, he has continued to share his experience, passion and deep understanding of the game.



"We are delighted to see him take on this new responsibility as head coach. Polly knows what it means to wear the MI jersey and what it takes to play for the Paltan. I am confident that he will bring the same commitment, belief and determination to this role. I wish him every success as he leads the team into its next chapter."



Meanwhile, Pollard’s first task is to finalise the franchise’s retention list by the November 15 deadline.



The IPL 2027 mini-auction is expected to take place in mid-December in Goa.

