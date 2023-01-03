After Covid vaccination row in 2022, Novak Djokovic gets the welcome he wished for in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic cruised through his first singles match in Australia since being deported last year with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Constant Lestienne at the Adelaide International 1 on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Serb was deported on the eve of the 2022 Australian Open for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and received a three-year travel ban for the country, which was waived in November. After being well received by fans during a rare doubles appearance on Monday, Djokovic began his preparations for the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open against world number 65 Lestienne by racing through the opening set.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion turned up the heat on his French opponent with a double break to go 4-0 up in the second set before Lestienne got on the board, but Djokovic closed out the match in style as supporters chanted his name. "I have to say, I'm glad to be back in Australia, thank you all for coming out," Djokovic said on court. "Thank you for giving me the welcome I could only wish for. "... If I have to pick one country where I've had the most success, which treated me in the best way in terms of tennis, it's here. I won my first Grand Slam here in 2008 and I have nine Australian Open titles - I've had some epic matches. "Australia has been the place where I play my best tennis and I look forward to coming here. The circumstances last year were as they were and it wasn't easy for anybody but I'm happy to be here, focus on tennis and enjoy my time with you guys."