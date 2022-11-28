Abu Dhabi T10 League: Morrisville Samp Army vs New York Strikers match prediction, livestream details

The Morrisville Samp Army and New York Strikers will lock horns in the 15th game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 on Monday. This match will be held in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium. After having a poor start to the season, the New York Strikers seem to have recovered. They are doing well and have won their last two games. They outperformed Deccan Gladiators in their previous match. On the other hand, the Morrisville Samp Army are dominating this year's competition. They have so far played three games and have not suffered a single loss yet. To win three straight games, they defeated the Chennai Braves in their most recent contest.

Samp Army and New York Strikers match details

The match will begin at 19:45 IST and 18:15 GST on November 28, 2022. The match will be played on the grounds of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Army and New York Strikers match prediction

The competition is going well for both teams. The matchup between these two teams on Monday will be an exciting one because both teams have some outperforming players on their rosters.

Morrisville Samp Army is anticipated to maintain their unbeaten record in the competition because of their strong balance.

Prediction: Morrisville Samp Army is expected to win the match

Samp Army and New York Strikers predicted line-ups

Morrisville Samp Army: Moeen Ali (captain), Johnson Charles (wicketkeeper), Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat, Ahmed Raza. Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Basil Hameed, George Garton, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer,

New York Strikers: Kiron Pollard (captain), Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Matiullah Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Akeal Hosein. Wahab Riaz, Jordan Thompson, Eoin Morgan, Muhammad Waseem, Paul Stirling, Andre Fletcher

Where to watch Samp Army and New York Strikers match, live stream details