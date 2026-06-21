/A Statue for 15 Saves: Curaçao keeper Eloy Room jokes he deserves a monument after World Cup heroics

Curaçao's 37-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room's record 15 saves against Ecuador in their Group E fixture on Saturday (Jun 20) earned his team their first-ever World Cup point. The vibrant Dutch Island nation, which made its World Cup debut in this edition, stays alive in the race for the knockouts. However, Room’s startling performance had every eyeball on him, as he joked about his country making his statue back home.

Such was the magnitude of his performance that Room’s saves tally is the most on record – since 1966 – by any goalkeeper in a World Cup match that did not feature extra time.

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After losing to Germany in their tournament opener, Curaçao celebrated its 0-0 draw in Kansas City, earning one point.



"It means everything," said Room. "It feels like a victory, you know, for us. But now it means a lot. It's the first point in the World Cup for us.

"So, it's unreal if you know the journey where we come from and we're now here. And today we showed we have real heart with the team. So it's an unbelievable feeling."

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

The Miami FC goalkeeper, however, also joked that he was disappointed not to equal former US gloveman Tim Howard’s record of 16 saves against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup that went to extra time.



"I think he was sweating at home, you know, looking at the game," he said. "But I heard it was also another record from really long ago. So yeah, I'm proud of that."



Although he praised his teammates for their stunning show, enough to secure a clean sheet, Room cheekily suggested that his achievements should also be set in stone.



"I'm really proud of the team also, because again, we did it with the team," he said. "I make the saves, but we fought as a team, and the players who came in.

