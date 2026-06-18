/5-star hotels and Emir-Chartered Jets: Qatar funds 1,000 fans for World Cup clash vs Canada

The Qatari government has gone the extra mile to support its FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, which will be in action against Canada for their second Group B game in Vancouver on Thursday (Jun 18). The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, has reportedly sponsored nearly 1,000 fans, who have landed in the Canadian city via chartered jets and are staying at posh hotels, including the Fairmont and the JW Marriott Parq.

Placed in Group B alongside Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Canada, Qatar drew its tournament opener against the Swiss, with both teams scoring a goal each. Very much alive in the race to qualify for the knockouts, Qatar must at least win one game or both to enter the Round of 32. Up against Canada next, the Gulf nation is preparing hard to improve its previous result.

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“First of all, I would like to thank everyone who went the extra mile and made the journey out here,” Qatar captain Abdulaziz Hatem said, thanking the government and the fans for constant support.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

“We are very aware of the responsibility. We are going to do whatever it takes for them to leave the stadium happy and for them to be proud of us.”



Meanwhile, Qatar’s Social and Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM) partnered with Qatar's Football Association (QFA) to pay for the “Qatari Fans Delegation Program” for the FIFA World Cup 2026, including flights, hotels, local transportation and other perks.



Per the federation, the aim was to ‘create a vibrant stadium atmosphere that helps push the players towards the best results on the global stage.’

Besides, Qatari students in the US and Canada were also invited to watch the matches.

