Indian sports have seen a meteoric rise in the last 15 years, as the country goes through a phase of transition. With a focus widely on field sports like cricket and Olympic sports, the nation has also been a huge consumer of E-Sports. As the growth of sports is exponential in India and a huge attraction for future generations, WION caught up with Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia, Vice President of Gwalior Division Cricket Association, at the IAMGAME Sports Conclave as he opened up on helping the nation’s sports legacy.

We want to take India’s sports legacy to another level

“We want to take India’s sports legacy to another level. The passion for sports has grown immensely in the last few years. If we see how sports have helped nurture talent, we are glad that the nation is now taking the next step in sports. We want athletes from rural areas to grow and help them reach the next level,” said Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia.

“Our main initiative is to bring together athletes, coaches, brands, and industry pioneers, as they can provide backbone support to the players. To achieve this, we need a good blend of sports, talent and investments which will help us grow in the coming years,” added Scindia.

‘We want to take India’s sports legacy to another level’: Mahanaaryaman Rao Scindia Photograph: (AFP)

The edition sparked conversations that reshaped India’s sports landscape, and now, the second edition returns with greater scale and sharper focus with a mission to amplify impact, drive meaningful partnership and investments, redefine the business of sports, and create a nurturing environment for the sports community to connect and collaborate eventually leading to the development of the sector from the grassroot level.