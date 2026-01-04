/‘My brother’s keeper’: Anthony Joshua shares first message after tragic Nigeria car crash

Anthony Joshua has shared his first public message after surviving a tragic car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two people very close to him. The former world heavyweight champion is now back in the UK, mourning the loss of trusted members of his inner circle while preparing to attend their funerals. The incident took place on Monday (Dec 29) near Lagos, when the vehicle Joshua was travelling in collided with a stationary truck on a major road.

Joshua was a passenger in the car and suffered injuries that required hospital treatment. He was admitted on Monday (Dec 29) and discharged on Wednesday (Dec 31) after doctors confirmed he was stable. Soon after, he flew back to the United Kingdom.

Sadly, the crash proved fatal for Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele. Ghami was Joshua’s long-time strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele worked closely with him as a trainer. Both were regarded as key figures behind the scenes of Joshua’s boxing career and were part of his close-knit support team.



On Sunday (Jan 4), Joshua broke his silence with an emotional Instagram post. He shared two photographs showing him seated beside his mother and three other women. One of them was holding a framed picture of Ghami. Joshua captioned the post with the words ‘My Brother's Keeper’, a short but powerful message that reflected his grief and sense of loss.

Authorities have since confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, has been charged in connection with the crash. The Ogun State Police Command stated that legal proceedings have begun at the Sagamu Magistrate Court. Joshua was not driving the car at the time of the incident.



Born in Watford to Nigerian parents, Joshua was in Nigeria on holiday following his latest fight. He had recently returned to the ring in Miami, where he secured a sixth-round knockout victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on December 19. The win marked another chapter in his high-profile boxing journey, but the focus has now shifted entirely to personal loss.