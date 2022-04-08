Will Pakistan PM Imran Khan spring a surprise and resign on air?

Following the viral comments of Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, saying that "he has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from office," rumours about Imran's resignation during the Address to the Nation have been circulating on the internet.

Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that "he had advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from office three months ago, and would advise him to do the same today too."

Rashid said that "foreign influences" were attempting to deprive Pakistan of its independence, and that a momentary win was not the ultimate purpose because everyone had been "exposed."

PM Imran said that foreign powers were sponsoring the opposition's no-trust resolution against him, which the home minister refuted.

The minister vowed that he would fight these "thieves" till his last breath, alluding to the combined opposition.

"The country cannot be managed alongside these thieves," he said.

With the Supreme Court overturning the lower house's rejection of the opposition's no-trust motion against the Pakistan's Prime Minister, the National Assembly speaker is obligated by the apex court's decision to call a session of the lower house of parliament tomorrow (Saturday) "not later than 10:30 a.m.," as per the April 3 agenda.

