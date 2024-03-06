Unusually heavy snow, rain kill dozens in northwest Pakistan

At least 35 people have been killed and dozens injured during the last five days due to heavy rains and snowfall in parts of Pakistan, according to data released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday (March 4).

Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, told Reuters the intense weather spell was rare in the month of March and said it was due to climate change "to some extent".