Unusually heavy snow, rain kill dozens in northwest Pakistan
Story highlights
According to data released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province 35 people have died due to the snowfall
At least 35 people have been killed and dozens injured during the last five days due to heavy rains and snowfall in parts of Pakistan, according to data released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday (March 4).
Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department in Karachi, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, told Reuters the intense weather spell was rare in the month of March and said it was due to climate change "to some extent".
Floods from record monsoon rains in Pakistan and glacial melt in the country’s mountainous north affected 33 million people and killed over 1,700, washing away homes, roads, railways, bridges, livestock and crops in damage estimated at $30 billion in 2022.