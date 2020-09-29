Twin crisis for Bangladesh as Covid-19 affected economy takes a serious hit

After heavy rainfall and flood situation, Bangladesh is also struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has hampered recovery efforts and dealt a blow to job prospects.

According to a report jointly published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and ADB on August 18, predicted that an estimated 1,117,000 to 1,675,000 youth in Bangladesh may become unemployed in 2020 due to the massive disruptions in economic activities and labour markets caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

At a time when the world is struggling to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Bangladesh faced its worst flood in a decade with persistently heavy monsoon rains that began in June.



The virus has already reached every corner of the Bangladesh. Low-income workers willing to accept very low wages in extremely dangerous conditions, with no serious health and safety protections.

Bangladesh has been battling to make satisfactory job openings for for its citizen, including youth for long. In spite of a wonderful monetary development lately, the nation presently can't seem to do as such, raising questions about the quality of the growth.



