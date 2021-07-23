Taliban killed 100 civilians in Kandahar: Report

After their seizure of Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province, the Taliban killed 100 civilians in Kandahar , said Tolo News quoting spokesman for Ministry of Interior.

The brutal terrorists on the order of their Punjabi bosses (Pakistan) ambushed the homes of the innocent Afghans in certain areas of Spin Boldak, looted the homes and martyred 100 innocent people,” Tolo News quoted the spokesman as saying.

“This unveils the real face of the cruel enemy,” said Mirwais Stanekzai, the spokesman, as quoted by Tolo News. The portal mentioned Taliban denying the claim.

Taliban has been on the offensive ever since US declared pullout of troops. The insurgents have speedily established their control especially in the northern part of the country, once a bastion of anti-Taliban Northern Alliance. Taliban now controls Afghanistan's border crossing with Tajikistan and Pakistan. They have claimed that they control 90 per cent of the Afghanistan's border. The claim is heavily contested by the government.

The developments in Afghanistan have countries in the region on alert. On Thursday, Tajikistan held its largest-ever military exercise that involved its entire army. On the same day, Russia deployed military machinery at its base near Afghan border