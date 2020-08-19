Six people dead, 17 missing in Nepal floods

At least six people are dead and 17 have gone missing as flash flood sweeps through human settlement in Accham district of Far-West Nepal on Tuesday night.Rescuers and searchers are scrambling through the debris after KailashKhola swept houses, shops and other infrastructures in Ramroshan Village Council-5 of the district.

"As per our count, a total of 17 people are missing, out of which 10 are from the same family. A team of Nepal Army arrived at the spot at around noon and have started their work of search and rescue. Locals also are lending hand to the rescuers and searchers," Jhankar Saud, Chief of the Ramroshan Village Council-05 told ANI over the phone.

Flood has swept concrete bridge, houses as well as crops and rendered people homeless.

"The sudden rise in the river damaged seven suspension bridge and a concrete bridge cutting off the road connection. We have suspected it to be caused due to the outburst of lakes in the higher altitude, there are about 12 lakes in the higher altitude," he added.