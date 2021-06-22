Sharp increase in Taliban fundraising on Pakistan soil

Reports have emerged of a substantial surge in fund-raising by the Afghan Taliban on Pakistani soil as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) began a plenary conference on Monday to examine Pakistan's efforts to combat terror financing.

Analysts warn that Afghanistan is at risk of a resurgence of bloodshed similar to that which occurred in the 1990s when the Taliban rose to power and tens of thousands of Pakistanis joined the Afghan Taliban in their struggle against the Northern Alliance.

The FATF's virtual plenary meeting, which will end on June 25, will decide whether Pakistan should remain on the "grey list" or the list of countries that the multinational watchdog is monitoring more closely. In June 2018, Pakistan was added to the list of the global watchdog for failing to combat terror financing and money laundering.

Pakistani religious organisations and several Islamic organisations have all been accused of backing the Afghan Taliban.



Pakistan was one of three countries in the 1990s to recognise the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Critics have dubbed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan "Taliban Khan" in recent years after he suggested that the Afghan Taliban should engage in talks despite the group's conflict from 2004 to 2016. In recent years, sporadic attacks have also been carried out.