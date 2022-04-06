'Power to the people': Rap song featuring WION's report on Sri Lanka economic crisis goes viral

A Sri Lankan rap song, featuring WION's report on the debt-ridden island nation's worst economic crisis since independence, is going viral on the internet.

The song, which begins with a voiceover from a Gravitas report by WION's Executive Editor, Palki Sharma Upadhyay, has already racked up over 160,000 views in only one day.

The song has gone viral in a big way, and the lyrics are spot on with the debt-ridden country's present situation. The title of the song is "Power To The People."

The song was written and sung by the Los Angeles-based Sri Lankan rapper Jay Princce.

Here are the lyrics:

"Power to the people overcoming all this evil"

"Corruption had its limit ima the thread the f****** needle"

"How they moving crooked dawg is this not illegal"

"Ima hold it down cuz this here for my people"

"It is not a debate"

"Aint no food all on they plate"

"power cuts and no gas"

"really no one left to pay"

"but printed heavy cash"

Sri Lanka has been roiled by violent protests for the past week, as public outrage over the government's handling of the island's economic crisis has spilled into the streets.Much has happened since then.

Many protestors disobeyed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's 36-hour curfew.

He subsequently declared a state of emergency, which was widely condemned by the public and opposition MPs until being repealed by the President earlier today.

According to critics, the foundation of the crisis, which is the worst in decades, is economic mismanagement by successive governments, which established and maintained a dual deficit - a budget deficit as well as a current account deficit.

Foreign exchange reserves have plummeted by 70% in the last two years, to just $2.31 billion in February, leaving Sri Lanka unable to import basic necessities such as food and fuel.

