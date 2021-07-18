Pakistan’s DG ISPR says recent terror wave linked with Afghan situation 

The growing number of terror attacks on security forces in the country are linked with the developing political situation in Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar on Saturday.

ISPR chief was asked if the recent attacks were connected with the situation in Afghanistan or whether local outfits, such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Balochistan Liberation Army, were behind it in an interview with TV channel 92 News.

Iftikhar said, "These recent events definitely have a relation with the situation developing on the other side (in Afghanistan). As a result of our operations, there is no organised terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and the leadership of all these networks is sitting across in Afghanistan and they have had the support of (Indian intelligence agency) RAW and India. So, the recent events you saw show their (terrorists') desperation."

The statement comes two days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Khuda Baksh Bazaar near the coastal town of Pasni in Balochistan.

Prior to that, two security persons, including an officer, died while three others were hurt in clashes with militants in Zewa area of Kurram tribal district.