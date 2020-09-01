Pakistan's archaeological department objects demolishing bridges from British-era

Pakistan's archaeological department has objected the demolition of three British-era bridges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The department urged the provincial government to reverse its decision and preserve them given their historic importance.

They have asked the KPK government to maintain Sardaryab, Naguman and Khialay bridges that hold a historic significance on Charsadda road near Peshawar.

The archaeologists suggested to the government to preserve the bridges instead of demolishing them after the provincial highway authority moved a report to the KPK government to construct new bridges in place of these old bridges.

