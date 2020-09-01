Court orders former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to surrender in corruption case

The Islamabad High Court today ordered former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif to surrender in the corruption case.

Sharif is currently in London for treatment. The Pakistan government had earlier vowed to bring back the ousted prime minister from the UK.

"Have written to the British government, and have informed the court that we will do our utmost to bring him back," Shahzad Akbar, Pakistan PM's adviser on accountability had said earlier.

The Islamabad High Court asked Sharif to physically present himself in the next hearing.