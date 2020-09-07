Pakistan says 5 militants killed in raid near Afghan border

Pakistan's military says security forces shot and killed a local militant commander along with four of his associates in a raid on Monday near the border with Afghanistan.

It identified the slain commander as Wasim Zakaria and said he was involved in multiple attacks on security forces.

The military said he was also involved in the killing of Zubaidullah Khan, a federal housing official who was gunned down in May while visiting his village in North Waziristan to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr.

North Waziristan served as headquarters for local and foreign militants until 2017, when the army said it had cleared the region of insurgents following several operations. The region still sees sporadic attacks, mainly targeting security forces.