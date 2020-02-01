Pakistan annual inflation rate rises to 14.56% in January

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
Pakistan's central bank in late January kept rates unchanged at 13.25 per cent, citing strong inflationary pressures.
Pakistani consumer price inflation rose to 14.56 per cent in January, the statistics bureau said on Saturday.
CPI inflation had stood at 12.63 per cent in December. Food items such as pulses, chicken and fresh vegetables were among the top drivers of inflation, underscoring the squeeze on household budgets.
