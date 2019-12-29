Pakistan: 13 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad

At least 13 people were wounded following a gas cylinder blast that occurred at a local restaurant in Islamabad on Saturday.

The incident took place when the gas leakage at the eatery joint in the Jinnah Supermarket area caused an explosion, injuring 13 people and damaging two restaurants, ARY News reported.

The explosion occurred after the gas cylinders were placed at the backyard of the restaurant in a dangerous manner, according to sources.

The injured, most of them sustained burn injuries, were rushed to the burns ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital for treatment.

Following the explosion, police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.