Nepal: Spiritual leader 'Buddha Boy' arrested for rape, kidnapping

Dubbed “Buddha Boy” in early 2005, Ram Bahadur Bomjan, a controversial spiritual leader has been arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal from the outskirts of the capital Kathmandu.

Worshipped and regarded as a reincarnation of Gautam Buddha, Bomjan had a significant number of disciples but has been on the run since early 2020 as complaint was filed against him for sexual exploitation of female disciples.

“We have arrested him from Budhanilkantha (outskirts of Kathmandu) by a team of CIB,” confirmed Nabaraj Adhikari, spokesperson at the Nepali investigation agency to ANI.

Earlier in July 2020, the District Court in Sarlahi had registered a case of sexual exploitation filed by a minor female disciple (aged 15 at the time). As per the chargesheet, the incident took place at the ashram in Pattharkot, Sarlahi.

The victim accused Bomjan of rape at night on August 4, 2016. The minor also stated that she kept it hidden after receiving threats from Bomjan to not relay the incident to others otherwise would face the consequences.

Soon after the filing of the complaint, the Police discovered that four of his disciples also had gone missing from his Ashram. In June 2020, a joint team from CIB, Bagmati Provincial Police and District Police Offices in Kavre, Sindhupalchowk and Sarlahi conducted a raid at his ashram in Pairey, Sindhuli but could not locate him.

Bomjan came to the attention of the public in 2005 after he claimed of meditating for months without food, water or sleep. Soon after his meditation was over he set up ashrams in Bara, Sarlahi, Sindhupalchowk and Sindhuli Districts.