Nepal reports 255 new coronavirus cases

Nepal on Wednesday reported 255 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's total count to 16,423.

With the recovery of 253 patients in the past 24 hours, the total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 8,636, the Ministry of Health and Population said.



Nepal has achieved 47 per cent recovery rate.

The government has been conducting COVID-19 tests at free of costs. So far, 35 people have died due to coronavirus infection in Nepal.

A political storm is brewing in Nepal, where calls for Prime Minister KP Sharma OIi’s exit are getting louder everyday. A wave which was seen as a party conflict has spread to the streets in Nepal. Since early June, large groups of people have been taking to the streets across Nepal, mostly young protesters.

Unafraid of the pandemic, people of Nepal, especially the youth are angry with Nepal's response to the pandemic, and are demanding a better strategy to counter the virus. Nepal currently has over 15,000 cases of COVID-19, with the number climbing everyday. The protesters feel that the Oli government is not doing enough, and are demanding better testing and quarantine strategies, while calling for the protection of healthcare workers. Additionally, they want an end to corruption.