Road construction on no man's land at India-Nepal border halted

The road construction being carried out by the Nepali authorities on no man's land at the India-Nepal border has been stopped, Pilibhit District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said.

"We felt that there was some construction being going on at the no man's land but the Nepali authorities have assured us that the construction would come to a stop," Srivastava said while speaking to ANI.

The district administration received information on Sunday that a road is being constructed from Nepal side at no man's land near Pillar No 38 in Pilibhit`s Hazara area on India-Nepal border.On receiving the information, DM Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jayaprakash, DIG HNS Bisht reached the India-Nepal border with SSB personnel.

Srivastava added, "Border pillars have been identified by survey teams of both the countries. They will be built as soon as possible with the help of the survey team."