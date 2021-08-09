More than 8000 Myanmar nationals have crossed into India since the coup: Defence Ministry

More than 8000 Myanmar nationals have crossed into India since the country saw a coup on February 1, the Defence Ministry in a statement in Parliament said today.



Over 5,500 individuals have been "pushed back," while over 2500 people have remained in India.

In response to a question, minister of state for Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt said, "At the Indo-Myanmar Border, a post-military coup which came into effect on 01.02.2021, 8486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, out of which 5796 were pushed back and 2690 are still in India."

This is the first time India has given details on the influx of refugees since the coup in the country. Many states in India's northeast have seen an influx of refugees from Myanmar following the coup. The Chief Minister of the Indian state of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, had even called on the centre to accept the incoming refugees from Myanmar. Remember, India is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol and the issue is dealt with administratively by New Delhi.

Earlier this year, the Indian foreign ministry said that it was dealing with the situation "as per our laws and humanitarian considerations". In response to several questions about the situation in Myanmar, the spokesperson for India's ministry of external affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said, "We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. "

He reiterated New Delhi's stance, calling for the "release of political prisoners" and extending support to "any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN", pointing out further that, India has been engaging with its "international interlocutors and at the UN Security Council to play a balanced and constructive role."