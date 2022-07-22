Live Sri Lanka crisis: Security forces raid protest camp, Wickremesinghe set to announce new cabinet

Ranil Wickremesinghe Photograph: AFP
Amid the deepening political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new prime minister. Troops removed protesters from the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after they were ordered to vacate the area.
Reports claim Wickremesinghe will be announcing a new cabinet soon comprising of lawmakers from the opposition as he seeks to form a unity government amid the crisis.
Jul 22, 2022, 09:14 AM (IST)
Situation near Galle Face Protest site after security forces and police in a joint operation rescued the Presidential Secretariat.#LKA #SriLanka #GotaGoGama pic.twitter.com/yGQFmcLxLt— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) July 22, 2022
Reports claimed troops attacked people with batons even as Bar Association of Sri Lanka condemned the action declaring that "unnecessary use of brute force will not help this country and its international image."
Jul 22, 2022, 08:50 AM (IST)
Newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to shortly form a cabinet consisting of opposition lawmakers in a bid to form a unity government.
Jul 22, 2022, 08:45 AM (IST)
Sri Lankan security forces demolish main anti-government protest camp
Former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad last week after his palace was stormed by hundreds of angry protesters demanding that he take responsibility for acute shortages of medicines, food and fuel.
Jul 22, 2022, 08:42 AM (IST)
Sri Lankan forces demolished anti-government protest camp in Colombo early on Friday.
Police removed protesters in the Presidential Secretariat as soldiers removed barricades set up by protesters with armoured personnel carrier also seen in the area.
Reports claimed the troops attacked people as the main roads in the the capital were cordoned off. The protests come as Rajapaksa stepped down as prime minister and Wickremesinghe took over as temporary leader.
Wickremesinghe had warned the protesters that occupying state buildings was illegal and that they would be forcibly removed.
Protesters had earlier put set Wickremesinghe's house on fire.
Jul 22, 2022, 08:41 AM (IST)
Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as 8th President of Sri Lanka
Supreme Court Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya administered the oath of office to the 73-year-old politician at the Parliament complex in Colombo.
After being elected as the President, Wickremesinghe visited the Gangarama Temple, one of the oldest Buddhist temples in Colombo, on Wednesday.