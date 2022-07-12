Imran Khan criticises Shehbaz government for mismanagement of Karachi floods

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, attacked the Pakistan People Party in yet another condescending move for the mismanagement in handling the Karachi floods and Sindh administration after the nation’s economic centre was destroyed by torrential rains. Khan further claimed that the ruling government failed to improve solid waste disposal and clean minor nullahs, and the city’s repeated flooding is a glimpse of the party's' ’14 years of mismanagement and corruption in Sindh. ’ Imran further said, "My govt had given Rs 35 billion to clean and reconstruct major nullahs, but the provincial government failed to perform its task of improving solid waste disposal and cleaning minor nullahs," ANI reported.

Due to the city’s drainage infrastructure and the Sindh government’s claims for rain emergency plans, several major roads and streets in Karachi were entirely submerged during the city’s record-breaking rains.

Additionally, as per many journalists and ministers, the PPP is to be blamed for Sindh’s deteriorating conditions. "The Shehbaz govt won`t say a word on Karachi as its survival depends on the support of PPP, MQM, and those running DHA---the `real state` within real estate," This doesn’t end here, Shehryar Afridi, head of PTI, claimed that the residents were questioning the 15-year rule because of the city’s recent floods. In conversation with Dawn, the leader said, "The imported federal govt is [a] silent observer of this chaos. They want this kind of democracy, where they rule forever without accountability."

Imran Ismail, former governor of Sindh, also attributed the country’s flooding and power shortages to the PPM-MQM alliance. Ismail said both the parties are busy in blaming each other, while the citizens are waiting for assistance. He continued, noting that PTI employees were busy assisting people on highways. The former governor, on his twitter, posted videos of the neighbourhood covered in rainfall.

This is my karachi, ruined by PPP's incapable leadership pic.twitter.com/dmc3Fs5EjS — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) July 11, 2022

