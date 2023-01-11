Former Pak PM Imran Khan condemns Sharif-led govt for its 'irresponsible statements' on Taliban

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Tuesday condemned Shahbaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League (PML) for its "irresponsible statements" against the Taliban and warned of deteriorating Afghan ties if the Taliban stops cooperating with Pakistan. It can lead to a "never-ending" war against terrorism, Khan said.

The comments come following a seminar on terrorism attended by Khan, where he spoke about the criticism levelled at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for its peace talks with TTP.

During the seminar, Khan also stated that they have informed all stakeholders about the need for talks with TTP members and their plan to resettle their members, ANI reported.

The PTI chairperson also slammed Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for his "irresponsible" statements, where he proclaimed that Pakistan might target TTP hideouts on Afghanistan soil.

Slamming the Sharif-led government, Khan also questioned why the Prime Minister did not raise any issues on the recent incidents at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

He also stressed that Pakistan should not seek help from the United States and warned it can cause internal discord among locals if any drone attacks were to be conducted.

A course ceasefire between the TTP and Pakistan ended in November 2022.

Pakistan has been witnessing an increase in terror attacks across the country. In mid-December, a clash erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan after a troop opened "indiscriminate firing" that resulted in the death of one, injuring 12.