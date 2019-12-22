FATF hands over 150 queries to Pakistan in response to compliance report

In a reply to Pakistan compliance report, the Financial Action Task Force has forwarded a total of 150 queries mostly in regards to the actions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government against terrorism. The government has to submit the answers in this regard by January 8.



The FATF has asked authorities to ensure that the individuals affiliated to terrorist organisations are convicted and also sought details of legal actions taken to regulate madrassas operating in the country.



According to finance ministry sources, Pakistan has received a questionnaire from the terror financing watchdog containing 150 queries, Express Tribune reported.



The set of queries comes after Islamabad submitted its compliance report answering 22 questions raised by the FATF early this month.



While addressing the new set of questions, Pakistan will inform the FATF about its recent actions to curb money laundering and terror financing. It will also tell the FATF about its efforts to curb the illegal cross-border movement of currency.



Notably, in its compliance report on December 7, Pakistan detailed the actions taken by its government against United Nations-terrorists groups as well as sentences handed to them by the courts, reported Geo News.



The FATF is scheduled to meet in February 2020 in order to decide whether the country should be put on the blacklist or not. The country was put on the grey list last year in February 2020.



Islamabad is hoping that the watchdog extends the current deadline of complying to FATF's 27 action plans from February to June 2020 in its upcoming plenary review meeting as the current deadline is too short.



The FATF had already granted an extension till February 2020 in a meeting in October this year.

The task force kept the country on its grey list for an extended period up to February 2020 and warned that Islamabad would be put on the blacklist if it did not comply with the remaining 22 out of 27 points related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing.