At least seven killed in suicide attack on Afghan Shiite mosque

Kabul, AfghanistanEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

File photo for representation. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

The Taliban government said on Friday (Oct 13) a suicide blast ripped through a minority Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan, killing at least seven people and injuring 15 more. 

Shiite worshippers were gathered for Friday prayers at the Imam Zaman mosque in Pol-i-Khomri, the capital of Baghlan province, at the time of the blast. 

So far, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. 

As quoted by the news agency AFP, Mustafa Asadullah Hashimi, who is the provincial information and media chief, said: "Security and investigative forces went to the area of the incident to investigate how this heartbreaking incident happened." 

In a statement, he confirmed the casualties, and further added that "investigations are still ongoing". 

AFP reported that a source at Baghlan Provincial Hospital, who urged to remain anonymous, provided a tally, which was higher than what the official said. 

The hospital source said that 19 bodies and 40 wounded patients had been brought to the facility so far. The source said, "Some of the dead and wounded were taken to other private hospitals as well." 

As quoted by the agency, a local resident Abdul Hamid said he heard a "terrible sound" as the bomb detonated. He added, "After the explosion, a large number of martyrs and injured people were transferred to the hospital. The situation is not good at all." 

Another resident was struggling to find out the fate of his father and brother, who he thought could have been in the blast zone. 

He told AFP, "The situation around the hospital is very bad. Everyone is trying to find their family members but no one is allowed to go inside the hospital.  

(With inputs from agencies)

