Death toll from Myanmar jade mine landslide rises to 113

AFP Yangon, Myanmar Jul 02, 2020, 12.07 PM(IST)

Representative image. Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Dozens die each year while working in the country's highly lucrative but poorly regulated jade industry, which uses low-paid migrant workers to scrape out a gem highly coveted in China

The death toll from a mud slide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar surged to over 100 Thursday, authorities said, in one of the worst accidents ever to hit the perilous industry.

"A total of 113 bodies been found so far," Myanmar Fire Service said in a Facebook post. 

A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.