All India Radio, Bangladesh counterpart sign content sharing programme

Bangladesh's state-owned radio public broadcaster, Bangladesh Betar and All India Radio on Tuesday inaugurated a content sharing programme.

The inauguration of the programme took place during the India and Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Ministers Meet 2020.

Bangladesh Information Minister Muhammad H Mahmud, who arrived here on Monday, and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also held talks on bilaterally planned biopic of Bangladesh founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

An MoU between the National Film Development Corporation of India and Film Development Corporation of Bangladesh was also signed.