Afghan, Taliban held first talks regarding prisoner release: US envoy

The Afghan government and Taliban on Sunday held their first talks regarding the release of prisoners, the US special envoy for Afghanistan said.

"Today, the US and Qatar facilitated the first Afghan government to Taliban technical talks on prisoner releases, via Skype video conferencing," Zalmay Khalilzad said on Twitter.

The development comes after the prevailing deadlock between Afghan administration and the militant group following the historic Doha deal, which made way for the exit of US troops from the region.

As per the deal, Taliban committed to reducing violence and continue fighting against terrorist groups like Al Qaeda.

On Wednesday, Khalilzad said it is “urgent” to finalise plans on prisoners exchange as the coronavirus pandemic is creating diplomatic challenges.

The agreement signed on February 29 in Doha intended to end America’s longest war that began after the Sept 11 terror attacks in 2001.

The deal mentions the release of up to 5,000 Taliban militants held by Kabul and up to 1,000 people of the Afghan government forces captured by the insurgent group.

This move was supposed to start before the inter-Afghan peace negotiations, originally scheduled for March 10.

However, Kabul, which was not part of the deal signed by US and Taliban, refused this offer initially, before finally agreeing upon gradual and conditional prisoner releases.

The Doha deal calls for the gradual pullout of American and other foreign troops deployed in Afghanistan over a 14-month period, the first phase of which has already started.