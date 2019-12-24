100 terrorists killed, 45 injured over last 24 hours in Afghanistan

Over 100 terrorists were neutralised and 45 others suffered injuries in operations conducted by the Afghan forces in the last 24 hours.

The forces conducted 18 operations in 15 different provinces of Afghanistan. In these operations, around five terrorists were also arrested.

"In the last 24 hours, 18 operations were conducted in 15 provinces of Afghanistan, as a result of which 109 terrorists were killed, 45 terrorists injured and 5 others were arrested," Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence tweeted.

The ministry has not clarified whether the terrorists belonged to a single group.