Study shows volcanic eruptions becoming more frequent due to climate change

A recent study has revealed that volcanic eruptions are becoming more frequent as a result of climate change. Volcanologist Jonathan Fink and Associate Professor of Geography Idowu "Jola" Ajibade conducted the research to understand how climate change affects the frequency of volcanic eruptions and other consequences. They also examined how volcanic activities might change in the future, based on the limited knowledge about the phenomenon that scientists possess today.

Fink explained that the field of volcano science progresses steadily alongside technological advancements but can also undergo abrupt and significant changes in response to particularly large or impactful eruptions. The study was aimed at assessing how volcanic behaviour may alter over time as climate change continues to, directly and indirectly, influence volcanic activities. Injecting artificial coolant into the earth? According to Fink, rising sea levels, melting glaciers, depletion of aquifers, and erosion of mountains can all impact the likelihood and frequency of volcanic eruptions.

He also mentioned that as climate change's impact on society intensifies, there is a growing interest in exploring "geoengineering" solutions such as injecting aerosols into the stratosphere to cool the Earth's surface. Pacific Northwest region most affected Additionally, the study highlighted that the Pacific Northwest region in North America has experienced an increasing frequency and overlap of various natural and human-induced disasters over the past two decades.

Watch: Explainer: Climate change and volcanic eruptions × The region is prone to volcanic eruptions of varying scales, subduction zone earthquakes, devastating wildfires, harmful smoke events, tsunamis, landslides, floods, and heat dome events. Fink cautioned that the likelihood of volcanic eruptions coinciding with climate-related storms, droughts, floods, and other disasters is rising, posing challenges for planning and responding to environmental crises. How climate change and volcanic eruptions are linked? A NASA entry explained that volcanic eruptions are often discussed in the context of climate change because they release carbon dioxide (CO2) and other gases into the atmosphere. Climate scientists study volcanic eruptions to better understand short periods of cooling in the Earth's history.