Student-built 'AzaadiSAT' to be co-passenger on ISRO's maiden launch of SSLV rocket

As the Indian Space Research Organization's new-age Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) lifts off from the spaceport in Sriharikota, 750 girl students from across India will be watching in delight, with high expectations. On its maiden flight, which is scheduled for the first week of August 2022 (likely to be August 2nd), the SSLV will also be carrying the 'AzaadiSAT' that is a result of the girl students efforts.

Weighing 8kg, this student-built satellite carries 75 miniature payloads known as 'femto experiments' (developed by the school students), a selfie camera to study the performance of solar panels in space, in addition to a LoRa (Long Range Communications) transponder experiments, which would give low bandwidth connectivity to IOT devices at remote locations. It is equipped with a store and forward messaging system for amateur radio operators. The satellite also carries sensors to monitor temperature, humidity, pressure sensors, an accelerometer, gyroscope and a magnetometer.

According to Dr Srimathy Kesan, CEO, SpaceKidz India, the team which mentored the students to build the satellite, the entire satellite building effort was done from scratch. "The satellite bus(infrastructure and shell), on-board computer, communication system, power system etc were designed from scratch and done indigenously. It is going to motivate more girls into the space industry or to take up STEM subjects" she told WION.

It is important to note that 'AzaadiSAT' will be a normal orbital satellite, unlike most student satellites that piggyback on the 4th and final stage of the PSLV rocket. So, 'AzaadiSAT' is an upgrade over earlier students' satellites of SpaceKidz India, as the latest one has its own power systems, and batteries, that are expected to make it work in orbit for six months.

She added that their team signed the MoU for the launch on board the SSLV rocket, during the inauguration of INSPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center) headquarters in Ahmedabad, in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SSLV is a rocket that is designed to orbit satellites weighing less than 500kg in Low Earth Orbit. Dr Somanath had earlier told WION that SSLV was being conceptualised as a rocket that can be handed over to the Indian industry for the entire manufacturing process and it can be put together for launch in a week's time. He added that SSLV uses less-exotic materials in its manufacturing process to ensure that it is kept simple and easy to adopt by industry.

The primary payload of the maiden SSLV rocket is said to be the 142kg 'Miscrosat 2A', which is meant to meet the increasing demand for cadastral mapping (demarcation of land parcel boundaries), urban and rural management, coastal land use etc. The satellite carries two payloads MWIR and LWIR, with a resolution of 6 meters.

