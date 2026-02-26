/Scientists say extraterrestrial object slammed into Brazil 6.3mn years ago, but left no crater. There is another proof

Scientists have discovered the first field of tektites in Brazil, proving that the country witnessed an ancient impact from an extraterrestrial object. This event happened 6.3 million years ago, as shown by the analysis of the pieces of natural glass found strewn over several kilometres in the northern region. Tektites are formed when a cosmic body slams into the planet with huge force, melting surface rock and throwing it through the atmosphere. They appear black and opaque, but when held to light, are translucent greyish-green. They could be shaped like teardrops, spheres, or even dumbbells. They were first discovered in the state of Minas Gerais, and have been named geraisites. The fragments were initially found in three municipalities in northern Minas Gerais, Taiobeiras, Curral de Dentro, and São João do Paraíso in an area spanning 90 kilometres. Later, scientists found additional samples in the states of Bahia and Piaui. Over 600 pieces of tektites have been found over a 900-kilometre area.

“This growth in the area of occurrence is entirely consistent with what is observed in other tektite fields around the world. The size of the field depends directly on the energy of the impact, among other factors,” Álvaro Penteado Crósta, a geologist and senior professor at the Institute of Geosciences at the State University of Campinas (IG-UNICAMP), said. The findings were detailed in the journal Geology. The discovery means that South America witnessed an ancient impact, something rarely seen in the history of the continent. However, the collision did not create a crater.

Tektite fields in the world, with and without craters

Till now, only five major tektite fields have been found worldwide - Australasia, Central Europe, the Ivory Coast, North America, and Belize. Only three of the tektite fields have craters, with the largest one in Australasia believed to harbour an oceanic crater. Researchers had found around 500 pieces till July 2025, and the number increased to nearly 600 when more tektites were discovered in other states. They weigh between one gram and 85.4 grams. Some of them are 5 centimetres long and "reflect the aerodynamic shaping that occurs while molten material travels through the atmosphere." Geraisites are dark and have numerous small cavities on the outside. “These small cavities are traces of gas bubbles that escaped during the rapid cooling of the molten material as it travelled through the atmosphere, a process also observed in volcanic lava but especially characteristic of tektites,” Crósta said.