/Scientists just created a “Universal” Kidney: One organ fits every blood type

Scientists are close to a major breakthrough in organ transplantation. Researchers from Canada and China collaborated to develop the Universal Kideny, which is theoretically compatible with any blood type. The test organ survived and functioned properly in the body of a brain-dead person.

They achieved this by converting a type A kidney to a type O kidney. They employed enzymes to remove the sugar molecules or antigens that define a type of Kidney. This essentially removed the markers that trigger an immune response for different blood groups. However, the modification did not entirely give stable results. As the Type A antigen began to reappear by the third day, it triggered an immune response. Though the reaction was contained as it was less severe, and there were signs that the body was trying to adjust the kidneys.

"It's like removing the red paint from a car and uncovering the neutral primer…Once that's done, the immune system no longer sees the organ as foreign," said biochemist Stephen Withers, from the University of British Columbia in Canada.

However, there remain a lot of challenges before a human trial could be commenced. As the study was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the Antigen began to reappear in the host body. For a clinical study, it has to stay stable long-term. Similarly, other parts of the immune system, like T cells and antigens, might also attack the graft. The study does not specify if there were any side effects of the enzyme. However, if the theoretical success can be implemented clinically, it might reduce donor shortages, wait time and perhaps the inequality in organ transplantation.