Scientist thinks red giant star with a weird spin feasted on its own planet

Scientists have found why Kepler-56, a red giant star, has a weird spin, and according to a new study, this is because it likely gobbled up one of the planets orbiting it. Takato Tokuno, a doctoral student in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Tokyo, studied the star's peculiar movement. The outer envelope of Kepler-56 is spinning incredibly rapidly, more than what is ideal for a red giant star. The star's core is also misaligned with its outer envelope as it spins in different directions. This could probably have been because of one of its giant planets, since they can exert a pull on their star, just like Jupiter does on the Sun. The action repeated over millions of years could lead to the outer atmosphere spinning faster.

However, this scenario seemed unlikely in this case, since for planets to raise rides and transfer rotational energy to the star would require a very perfect and efficient setting. Tokuno then tried to analyse the possibility that the star could have eaten up the planet, causing the weird spin. This action would affect the rotation of the star. A collision would lead to the star absorbing the energy of that impact and spinning faster. Kepler-56's core and atmosphere would also become misaligned if the strike happens at an odd angle.

What was the planet that was eaten up by Kepler-56 like?

In the paper, Tokuno suggests that a planet that would have become Kepler-56's meal would have weighed somewhere between half the mass of Jupiter and twice its mass and had an orbital period of between one and six days. This is what typical "hot Jupiter" exoplanets are like that ultimately meet a similar fate. However, it is also possible that the star was born with a high spin rate. But that wouldn't explain the misalignment between the core and the atmosphere. And even if we assume that it was born this way, the fast spin would again only be explained by the likelihood that it ate a planet while it was still young. The paper was uploaded to the preprint server arXiv on October 29.

